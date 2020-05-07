How should we feel about the drastic changes due to the coronavirus? People might struggle with fear, frustration, anger, discouragement, worry and even depression.
But there are some good attitudes that will help us. One of them is acceptance of things we cannot change. Anger and frustration will not help us properly deal with disappointments. Instead, we need to accept this as something that God has allowed, even though we don’t understand the reasons for it.
Another helpful attitude is humility and dependence on God. “LORD, make me to know mine end, and the measure of my days … that I may know how frail I am” (Psalm 39:4). We are indeed weak and frail, especially when we think of how much damage to our bodies can be done by a tiny virus that we can’t even see with the naked eye. We need to turn to God and recognize our dependence on him for health and for his mercy.
Yet another good attitude to have is trust in God. We are used to being self-sufficient, but this crisis has made many of us realize that we can quickly become financially strapped. It’s a good time to recognize what’s important in life and put our trust in God rather than money, possessions, or even freedom to travel, buy and sell, or socialize.
Let’s use this “crisis” as an opportunity to turn our thoughts toward God.
— Clint Coakley