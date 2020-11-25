What are you thankful for? When counting our blessings, we may first think of our basic necessities: food, clothes and shelter. We might also list some things that keep our lives running smoothly, from a reliable vehicle to a telephone. Opportunities are a blessing, whether for work or to enjoy the beauty of nature around us. Good health is a blessing that money can’t buy. Family and friends contribute to our lives in many ways.
Do we need a certain amount of blessings to be thankful? Actually, sometimes the more we have, the easier it is to be discontent. Even in hard times, reasons to be thankful abound, if we choose to look for them. Losing one blessing can help us to be more thankful for the blessings we do have.
Times of difficulty can teach us valuable lessons of faith, patience and trust. Support and encouragement from others lift our spirits and help to build strong relationships. Even when others disappoint us, God never will. He is our rock in the storms of life.
Most important of all are God’s spiritual blessings. He offers salvation to all who accept his provision. His spirit comforts, guides and corrects us according to our needs. Service to him and others brings a fulfillment much great than serving ourselves. We can rest in his unchanging promises.
He rewards the faithful with everlasting life. “Blessed by the Lord, who daily loadeth us with benefits, even the God of our salvation.” (Psalm 68:18)
— Merle Ehst
