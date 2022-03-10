“O come, let us worship and bow down: let us kneel before the Lord our maker.” (Psalm 95:6) What is worship? This kind of worship is a deep respect, reverence and admiration for God. It is an inner experience; it comes from the heart. Singing and praising God is an outworking of worship from the heart. This is the only worship that God will accept. It must be sincere.
Why should we be worshiping the Lord? We worship him because he is our creator. Therefore, as God has commanded us to worship him, so we must. We worship the Lord because of his work of redemption. We find ourselves distanced from God and hindered by our failures. But Jesus gave his life so that we can be reconciled to God. In that sacrifice we find cleansing and restoration with God. “We love him because he first loved us.” (1 John 4:19)
We also worship God because he is in control of our lives. He chooses whether we will live tomorrow or not. He allows the circumstances we face in life. He will be the judge of our eternal destiny. May our worship be acceptable to him.
— Curtis Steiner
