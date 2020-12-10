All of us enjoy new things. It might be a new toy, vehicle, book or something new that you might imagine. We are entering the time of year when snow is something new. In a few weeks, we will begin a new year. New things often bring enjoyment to us.
We can compare the life of a Christian to new things. When a sinner begins the Christian life, he is beginning a new life filled with new things. He now has love and happiness that he never knew before. He has goals and aspirations and some of the things he used to enjoy hold no pleasure for him. He also has a new master — God. “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things are passed away, behold all things are become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Sometimes, though, as our new things age, they depreciate, and maybe they don’t bring as much enjoyment to us. Not so with the Christian life. Depreciation will not affect the joy we get from living the Christian life. If you are living for Christ today, time will never fade the happiness that God will give you in eternity.
— Stanley Noll
