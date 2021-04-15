Like a disoriented child, springtime in Vermont awakens slowly and eventually ushers in maple syrup season. The web of tubing crisscrossing wooded hillsides, battered tin buckets mounted to grandfather trees, muddy trucks hauling containers of sloshing sap, and steamy sweet aromas wafting from rustic sugar houses are all signs of the brief, yet demanding, sugaring season.
Vermonters are fond of maple syrup, and many a pancake breakfast is drenched in the amber liquid. But what if we didn’t gather it? Suppose we felt sorry that it has to endure the painful steps of refinement? The liquid bubbles for hours over the searing fiery flames as the excess water evaporates, leaving behind pure maple syrup. It’s a hot uncomfortable experience, but it’s essential for the final result.
So in our own lives: We despise the intense hurt and heart-wrenching pain of trials. We want to flee from the fires of hard experiences. But like the maple sap, God is sending us into the heat of hardships that we might become a better person. He boils from our hearts negative qualities like pride, self-sufficiency, ingratitude, selfishness and bitterness. The flames of the fire purify us and leave behind hearts, minds and lives that are grateful, fully dependent on God and leave us focused on serving others.
When you see the next sugar house in action, watch the stream roll through the vents, and ponder this truth: The flames of struggle only refine you to be a person that God can use.
— Tyler Ebersole
