“Faith is the bucket of power lowered by the rope of prayer into the well of God’s abundance. What we bring up depends upon what we let down. We have every encouragement to use a big bucket.”
— Virginia Whitman
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:14 pm
As I read this saying, I was challenged to examine my own prayer life. How large of a bucket do I bring to God? Sometimes I bring a 5-gallon bucket, but at other times I fear it is but a small sand bucket. How is it with you? What size of bucket do you bring to God when you pray?
God delights in giving gifts to his children. Our duty is to recognize our need and then make a petition to God through prayer. After God answers our prayers, we must remember to thank him. Our existence depends on our gift-giving God.
We welcome you to join us in our worship services. The Sunday morning service begins at 9 a.m.
— Lyndon Burkholder
