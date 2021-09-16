Proverbs 15:20 says, “A wise son maketh a glad father: but a foolish son despiseth his mother.” What is the writer of this biblical proverb telling us?
If you admire your parent, model the virtues they taught you and if you are disturbed by their mistakes, the response of wisdom is to attempt to avoid repeating the same. Though difficult, this is possible to do while still showing our parents the respect that their age and status accords them.
If you are a parent, what brings you the most fulfillment? Isn’t it the joy of seeing your children build on what you have tried to teach them and go on to make wise choices in life? Choosing delayed gratification over instant pleasures, choosing commitment over sampling, choosing beauty over chaos?
Many of us have conflicted relationships with our parents or children. Failures cloud our vision of what these relationships can be. Our ultimate example is found in the relationship that God shares with his son, Jesus. He did everything his father asked yet was not completely free. He received everything from him because he gave everything.
Let us strive to be the wise son so that one day we may be the glad father.
— Dwight Wadel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.