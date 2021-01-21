“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.” — Psalm 23: 1 & 2
These familiar verses bring to mind a shepherd taking good care of his flock of sheep. While in his care, the sheep have no need that the shepherd cannot take care of. The shepherd provides green pastures and cool, clean water for the sheep to enjoy. While the sheep stay with the shepherd, they are safe and secure.
Today, we can trust Jesus as our good shepherd. In fact, in John 10, Jesus says he is the good shepherd. He can provide the soul rest that everyone desires — that true rest. He alone can provide for the spiritual needs of my heart. However, I must allow him to have control of my heart.
The sad part is that, like the sheep, we can stray away from the care of the shepherd. The loving shepherd does not leave us alone. He continues to call us back to the green pastures of truth.
This coming year, may we desire to allow the good shepherd to lead us where he wants. May we, as his sheep, find true satisfaction in life.
Do you wish for fellowship? Call one of the following numbers to schedule an appointment for phone fellowship, 888-6139 or 472-5800.
— Nelson Witmer
