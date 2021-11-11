Gary O’Gorman joined us to share God’s word this week. Scripture readings were Psalm 146, Hebrews 10:23-25a and Ruth 1:1-19a. O’Gorman’s message was “What Good is There.”
In this crazy world with so much going on you can’t help but wonder where the good is.
The story of Naomi shows us that being ordinary and having faith can be a catalyst to so much more. With Naomi and her two daughters-in-law all being widows, things looked bleak. Ruth decides to accompany her mother-in-law back to Bethlehem. They had nothing but each other and their faith.
Things turned around for them in ways they never saw coming. Read the Scripture, the ending is pretty amazing.
Tracie Wright will be with us on Nov. 14. If you would like the Zoom link to our service email or go to our Facebook page. Zoom is not always available to use due to lack of internet at the church. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
