In Matthew 18, Jesus tells us a parable about a slave whose debt is forgiven by his master. This same slave, when asked by another slave to forgive the debt they had with him, did not show the same type of mercy.
Jesus tells this story to point out the hypocrisy of human greed. Christians believe that our sins are forgiven by God, so why then would we not do our best to forgive others as well?
After all, Christianity in a lot of ways is a movement where people try to live reflecting the type of love God shows us. Jesus tells us that it is not just unkind to turn to God for love and then withhold it from a brother or sister. Honestly seeking God in the world means that we should honestly live out God’s love in the world.
It would be easy to say that this is a problem with others around us, but honest faith challenges us to reflect upon the parts of ourselves that are dishonest with God. When could we have shown love but chose not to? When could we have been understanding but chose not to listen?
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
