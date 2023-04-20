Tracie Wright was with us to share a message this week. “Now what is this?” was about finding peace. How do you find peace? Some suggestions are through worship, meditation, prayer, nature, reading or quiet time with the Lord.

Jesus often used “peace be with you” as a greeting to his disciples and others. During times of stress and sadness we can still find peace.

