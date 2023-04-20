Tracie Wright was with us to share a message this week. “Now what is this?” was about finding peace. How do you find peace? Some suggestions are through worship, meditation, prayer, nature, reading or quiet time with the Lord.
Jesus often used “peace be with you” as a greeting to his disciples and others. During times of stress and sadness we can still find peace.
We just need to take time to find it or provide a source of peace to others in need. We ended the service by singing “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”
Next week Gary O’Gorman will lead us in worship. Sunday, April 30, is a musical Sunday where the message will actually be the music. Our music team will also provide some hymn singalongs chosen by the congregation followed by a potluck brunch and a jam session. Bring your instruments to participate immediately following the brunch.
