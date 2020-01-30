There is an understanding within Christianity that we are all a part of a spiritual family, and that to believe in Christ, or the Church, or God, makes one a part of it; but, even this open definition of church can be exclusive in nature. For too long, Christians have operated under an understanding that the family of God is reserved for followers of Christianity, but I wonder if following Christ means adhering to a set form of religion.
I mean, the Apostle Paul certainly was open to bringing people of many faiths and understanding into the Christian community. In 1 Corinthians 1, he complains about how his congregation would argue over who was the more authentic Christian.
Paul tells them they are missing the point. Why must we assume that one understanding of God is more correct than any other?
Church, with a big C, should not be about being right or wrong; it is about bringing people together in a loving community. Christians believe that, if we work at this long enough, then everyone in the world, no matter who they are or where life has taken them, can find acceptance in the family of God.
— The Rev. Devon Lee Thomas