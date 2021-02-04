On Sunday we welcomed Rev. Debbie Ingram to our worship service. Her message was about God’s intentions, based on the story of Joseph and his brothers. They sold Joseph into slavery out of jealousy.
Joseph was ultimately in a place to help the masses during a great time of famine. When his brother’s came to ask for help, they were worried he would hold a grudge against them. They threw themselves at his feet saying, “We are your slaves.”
Joseph said to them, “Don’t be afraid. Am I in the place of God? You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives. So then, don’t be afraid. I will provide for your and your children.” (Genesis 50:15-21)
God wants us to use these situations of intended harm for good. When you find yourself in a situation like this, consider what good can come from it. Next week Rev. Christina Del Piero will share God’s word with us. If you would like information on the Zoom service email us or go to our Facebook page.
— Robin Genetti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.