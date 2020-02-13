On Sunday we talked about the salt of the earth. In Matthew 5, Jesus tells his followers that we are the salt of the earth, and what good is salt if we have lost our saltiness?
A lot going on in the world has us all feeling a bit salty. A corrupt government, taxes, housing affordability, a lack of well-paying jobs, people getting sick and dying when we could be doing something about it, the rich get richer, the poor get poorer.
Guess what! I am only talking about things as they were 2,000 years ago when Jesus was griping about this stuff. Don't even get me started about today!
But here is the difference between us and Jesus; Jesus let people know how salty these things made him. He let everyone know that God had a plan for the world and we were failing to live up to it. Are we willing to do that too? I don't think we are. When we turn off the news or tell people we don't want to listen to their politics, or we shut out all the problems in our lives and tell ourselves everything is fine when we know it is not, we are failing to be the salt of the earth.
But are we getting angry for God? Does our anger serve a purpose that is good? This is a critically vital question for us in a time of anger like the one we are living in. Is our anger good? It is through productive anger that we are motivated to make positive change.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas