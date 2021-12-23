Rev. Debbie Ingram joined us via Zoom due to the weather. Her message was “Watching and Waiting” which was based on Psalm 80:1-7, 16-18 and Mark 13:32-37. She spoke about how maps give us a complete view of where we are and perhaps where we are headed.
But like God’s plan, a GPS only reveals a little bit of information at a time. This can be very frustrating or even a little scary. However, unlike a GPS, God’s directions are never wrong, and he will help us arrive at the destination he has in mind for us. His plans for us are always better than what we try to plan for ourselves.
Our Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. at the church. Cookies and hot chocolate will be available to take with you. We are also hoping to make Zoom available.
Then, next Sunday, Dec. 26, we will be worshiping via Zoom only. Lay leader Tim Hess will be joining us.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers. Have a very Merry Christmas!
— Robin Genetti
