People are afraid of the world, and why shouldn’t we be? It seems to be more true a statement nowadays than ever before to say that our world is messed up. But fear often takes things out of context, and as Yoda would say, that irrational fear can lead to the dark side.
We turn on our phones, computers, radios and televisions only to see and hear reports of bad things happening, but we need to remember that the world ain’t all that bad, as long as there are good people in it. Good people who let peace and love and basic human decency guide them.
This week we will discuss Luke 1:68-79 and Colossians 1:11-20.
Colossians tells us, “May you be made strong with all the strength that comes from God’s glorious power, and may you be prepared to endure everything with patience, while joyfully giving thanks to the Lord.”
The scripture tells us that when fear of the world is driving us nuts, we can put our faith in God’s promise of peace. Let God’s call to love guide you and have hope that things will be all right, because we can be the good people who make this world a better place.
Our worship service is at 4 p.m. on Sundays. All are welcome.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas