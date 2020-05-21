We have probably all heard the saying “No good deed goes unpunished.” After all, we are living in a world where being a good person can be pretty hard, and often the price of doing good in the world can be high. Why then be good at all?
Our reading from 1 Peter 3 seeks to answer this question, and the authors answer is because our world will not change for the better if someone will not pay that high price. As we finish off this Easter season, it is good for us to reflect on that. Christ payed a high price to set down a path that leads to a better world. It is then up to us who follow Christ to continue that work.
But it is hard work, so how do we find the strength to keep being good people? Jesus in John 14 gives us an answer to this too. “The Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees God nor knows God. You know God, because God abides with you, and God will be in you.” Have faith that the effort we put into making the world a better place will pay of someday, because if someone is not willing to put in the work to make that change, who will?
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas