We have probably all heard the saying “No good deed goes unpunished.” After all, we are living in a world where being a good person can be pretty hard, and often the price of doing good in the world can be high. Why then be good at all?

Our reading from 1 Peter 3 seeks to answer this question, and the authors answer is because our world will not change for the better if someone will not pay that high price. As we finish off this Easter season, it is good for us to reflect on that. Christ payed a high price to set down a path that leads to a better world. It is then up to us who follow Christ to continue that work.

But it is hard work, so how do we find the strength to keep being good people? Jesus in John 14 gives us an answer to this too. “The Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees God nor knows God. You know God, because God abides with you, and God will be in you.” Have faith that the effort we put into making the world a better place will pay of someday, because if someone is not willing to put in the work to make that change, who will?

Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.

— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.