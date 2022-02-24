Today Rev. Ann Larson joined us for worship. We have been meeting in the narthex, which makes for a very cozy and connected service. Rev. Larson’s message was forgiveness. The scriptures were Genesis 45:3-11, 15 and Luke 6:27-38.
The story of Joseph and his brothers is one of extreme forgiveness. If we were faced with the same treatment Joseph received, we would be hard pressed to make the same decisions that he did. I would like to think we would. With God all things are possible.
Let’s challenge ourselves this week to start small. Forgive those who have offended you. Try to look at your neighbor in a different way. Every step brings us closer to our goal.
Next week district lay leader Tracie Wright will join us. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather issues or illness.
Do you have prayer concerns?
Email watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
