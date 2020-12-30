Merry Christmas and happy holidays. This Sunday after Christmas, we are talking about how Jesus fixed broken temple laws. The short answer is that he became the central figure of a new religion, but we also need to remember that Christianity is founded on the same laws as Judaism, and for a long time Christianity was seen as being a part of Judaism.
The laws Jesus saw as broken were the ones that tell us how to love our neighbor, and Jesus did not just change them by engaging in legal debate, he also showed us how to love others every day by setting an example.
This is where our readings from Galatians 4 and Luke 2 come in. It is important that we not think Jesus broke Jewish law; he simply reformed it for his followers by showing us that laws are nothing without love, and he made this point by showing us how love enriches life.
Laws that do not help us love do not help us live. Jesus shows us that love is the purpose of Jewish law, and so, this Sunday we will be talking about broken loveless laws, and how to fix them.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.