Rev. Debbie Ingram’s message was “Free to Choose,” based on Mark 6:1-13 and Psalm 48. Jesus’ ministry was going well. Souls were saved, miracles were performed, and ordinary people were doing extraordinary things in the name of the Lord.
But when he returned home with his disciples things went quite differently. Jesus and the disciples were not able to do miraculous things because the people had very little, if any, faith.
People have a choice to have faith or not, and we need to allow people the dignity of the choices they make.
We know that smoking, not using seatbelts and eating poorly can have bad consequences but people do it anyway. It is the same for having faith in God or not. Continue to teach, lead by example and love your neighbor while giving people the dignity to choose what is right for them.
Next Sunday Rev. Ann Larson will join us. For the Zoom link email watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com or go to our Facebook page.
— Robin Genetti
