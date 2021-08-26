It is with much joy that we welcomed Pastor Gary O’Gorman with us this week and next week. Pastor O’Gorman’s message was titled “By Faith” and was based on Hebrews 11:1-29, 12:1-2.
Living by faith forces us to trust. It gives us courage to endure through difficult times and move forward. We may not know the path or the outcome, but we press on. We have a cloud of witnesses (past and present) that we are bound together with by a cord. We are never alone on this journey.
If you would like the Zoom link to our service email us or go to our Facebook page.
All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
