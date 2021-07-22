Our brother in Christ, Mark Selig, led us in worship this morning. Due to the rain, we met in the sanctuary for the first time in 16 months. He read from the new living translation of the Bible. Ephesians, 2 Samuel and Psalms were the main texts he referenced.
Selig reminded us that the Bible is the truth, and that God never lies. He looked at both David and Paul and their differences. God used both men for the good of all.
We are all different but if we love the Lord, we are one in the spirit. During these challenging times it is more important than ever that we join together.
What does that look like in an era of declining attendance and closing churches? The first place we can start is to love each other as God instructed us. He will lead us the rest of the way.
Next week we welcome back Tracie Wright to share God’s word with us. If you would like the Zoom link to our service email us or go to our Facebook page. Or join us on the green. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
