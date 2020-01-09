We Christians often refer to Jesus as a light to the world. This symbolism is something that is often overlooked through repetition. Is Jesus actually “light” or are we speaking religious language and saying Jesus is like a light, but in truth is a lot more? The answer is the latter.
Jesus represents for us a way of living that brings us closer to God. His presence in the world served to awaken us to this understanding of God, in many ways like one sees a light when it is turned on in a dark place.
As we go into Epiphany, we celebrate that Eureka! moment when people started to understand the love of God. But it is important to understand that what we are worshiping and celebrating is not literal light, nor are we saying that heaven looks like light. What we are saying is that, for Christians, Jesus illuminates an understanding of God.
It is for this reason that John refers to Jesus as a light to the world. What Jesus is to us is wisdom, and that wisdom comes from God.
— The Rev. Devon Thomas