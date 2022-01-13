Rev. Debbie Ingram joined us for worship. Her message was “one size fits all” and was based on 1 Kings 8. She spoke about how clothing that says one size fits all doesn’t mean it works well. Perhaps it is not the best fit. Maybe it isn’t the most flattering or comfortable.
However, God’s love is truly one size fits all. He knows everything about us and cares for us no matter the situation. God knows exactly what we need and when we need it. God supports us in ways that work specifically for us. It doesn’t matter if our needs are small or large. He knows what size we need.
District lay leader Tracie Wright will join us next Sunday. All are welcome. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather issues or illness.
May 2022 be a wonderful year for everyone.
— Robin Genetti
