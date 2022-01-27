It was a blessing to share God’s word in worship Sunday. We continued looking at the gifts of the spirit. Last week we focused on the unity of the whole community of faith. This week we shifted to the individuals who are gifted among the body.
The Scriptures used and referenced were Psalm 19, Luke 4:14-21 and 1 Corinthians 12:12-31a. We need to acknowledge workers in the church and the community and thank them. We should celebrate the gifts of others. If they are truly spiritual gifts, then they should be used and shared for the betterment of all. As a community we are interdependent. You matter because our community wouldn’t be what it is without you and the gift that you bring, without the person that you are.
Lay Leader Kathy Wilder will join us next Sunday. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather or illness.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.