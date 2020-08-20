We should try to remember that Jesus was what some might call a rabble rouser. It is true he said he had not come to change God’s law, but it is also true that he came to challenge our understanding of it.
Jesus was not content to let us continue to live with misunderstood or wrong assumptions about how to share the love of God. Jesus wanted to set us right. This is the reason he was willing to step on a few toes, to make people angry, even the elders in his own hometown threw him out because he was willing to let God lead him, and not people who think they understood God.
In Matthew 15, Jesus tells us to beware becoming followers to those who are blind to God. Nothing good comes from the blind leading the blind. He did this as he spoke about Jewish laws concerning food. This was a direct challenge to Jewish understandings of purity in his day. Jewish people believed, and some still do, that certain things we eat could defile us in the eyes of God, and Jesus did not agree with this.
To some of us such purity laws may seem ridiculous, but in Jesus time it was common knowledge, and sometimes common knowledge needs to be challenged.
This Sunday we will talk about how we go about changing our minds.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page. Recorded versions and past services are also available.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
