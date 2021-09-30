Rev. Ann Larson was back Sunday. The Scripture readings were James 5:13-20 and Mark 9:38-50. Her message was the fact that we are the church together. We need to pray when we are suffering. We need to sing when we are cheerful.
Together we support and celebrate with each other. We need to provide a safe place for us to confess our sins and ask for prayer. Whoever is not against us, is for us. Make sure not to put stumbling blocks in the paths of our brothers and sisters.
Next Sunday we will have our annual meeting during the worship service. United Methodist Church district superintendent Jill Colley Robinson will give the message and United Church of Christ conference minister Rev. Dr. Lynn Bujnak will be in attendance. If you would like the Zoom link to our service, email or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Send them to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
