As we celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., I am reminded that while we’ve made some progress we are yet to achieve Dr. King’s dream. In the “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” King writes, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
We need to be part of the solution. It seems like a large task. However, each of us can make a ripple that will spread out to others. You never know how far it will reach.
Our guest speaker, Tammy Tuttle, asked the question — “Will we recognize God’s voice?” In 1 Samuel 3:1-10, Samuel had a hard time recognizing the voice of the Lord. God speaks to each of us in many different ways. Staying in communion with God brings us closer in relationship with him. This helps us to hear what God is saying and asking of us. What ripple in the waters of life is God calling you to make?
This Sunday Rev. Ann Larson will be sharing a message with us. If you would like information on the Zoom service email us or go to our Facebook page.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email them to us and we will include them in our prayer chain.
— Robin Genetti
