We probably have all heard the saying, “Life is a journey.” I believe it, but I also recognize that, being different people, we also live different lives. Our scripture reading for this week is from Luke 24. It tells the story of a guy called Cleopas and his unnamed friend who are on a trip to a place called Emmaus. Along the way, they meet up with the resurrected Jesus; then, after being wowed by him, they choose to go back to Jerusalem and become Christians.
The story itself is pretty simple, but it does highlight how our life journeys can have unexpected twists and turns, or even destinations. We do not know what Cleopas planned on doing at Emmaus, but the lesson we can learn from him is that he was able to adjust his plans when he heard the call of Christ.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas