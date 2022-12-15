We celebrated the lighting of the Advent candles and focused on joy. The candle of joy is also referred to as the shepherd candle. It represents joy as we await Jesus and salvation.
Rev. Debbie Ingram spoke about restoring relationships in her message, “The Lord Our Righteous-ness.” Righteousness means to be in right relationship. Jesus came to not only restore the relationship that the Jews had with God but the entire world. Only through his death and resurrection were we able to restore our relationship with God.
Restoring relationships is not easy. It is worth the risk to work on them even more so if they are strained. Make amends with those in your life, if they don’t come back, at least you tried.
Christmas Eve Service will be at 7 p.m. at the church and on Zoom. The Christmas morning service will be on Zoom only. Pastors Gary and Joan O’Gorman will be leading us in worship that morning. Zoom links will be posted soon.
Next Sunday, Tracie Wright will join us for worship.
— Robin Genetti
