As we slog our way through this COVID pandemic, the story of Jonah and the bush, Jonah 3-4, speaks to me. Jonah was given a job, to share with the people of Nineveh the message of God. This was not a desirable job seeing as Nineveh was the capital of the Assyrian Empire, notorious for burning cities, salting fields and generally being unfriendly people.
Jonah’s job is undesirable, and he feels a lot of resentment toward God and the people of Nineveh for having to do the job at all. Jonah’s anger in this story is, in part, due the fact that the people of Nineveh heed God’s words, they repent and their sins are forgiven, but this is something that Jonah struggles to accept — that a people like the Ninevites could be forgiven by God. Still this is what happens, and Jonah chooses to protest God’s mercy and he attempts to sit under the hot sun until he dies. Even so, God forgives Jonah his shortsightedness by growing a bush besides him to cast shade on him and keep him alive.
I read this and I feel that right now we have a lot of jobs before us we do not want to do, but like Jonah, we are called by God to do God’s good, dirty work.
Are we ready to do God’s good, dirty work? That is the question for Sunday.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.