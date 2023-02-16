Rev. Debbie Ingram joined us via Zoom this week. Her message was “Coping with Adversity.” The Scriptures referenced were Job 38:1-11, 42:1-3 and Philippians 4:4-7.

Ingram said the journey of life is not like a track meet. If it were, we would all face the same obstacles and length of race. But life is more complex. We all face obstacles that are different sizes and distances.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.