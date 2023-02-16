Rev. Debbie Ingram joined us via Zoom this week. Her message was “Coping with Adversity.” The Scriptures referenced were Job 38:1-11, 42:1-3 and Philippians 4:4-7.
Ingram said the journey of life is not like a track meet. If it were, we would all face the same obstacles and length of race. But life is more complex. We all face obstacles that are different sizes and distances.
The adversity we all face often drives us into isolation and alienation. But Job did not turn his back on God. In everything big and small, speak with God with prayer and petition. God wants to know how we are dealing with the obstacles we are faced with. Do you face it alone or with God? We try to avoid the adversity and make it go away but the peace of God that transcends all adversity brings us lasting joy.
Next Sunday, Tracie Wright will be with us to share a message. Following the service, we will be having a potluck brunch at 11 a.m. There will be enough to share if you are unable to make something. Come and visit with friends. All are welcome.
We are always collecting items for the food shelf if you would like to contribute. A music Sunday is in the works for April.
