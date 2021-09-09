We celebrated communion together on Sunday. It looks a little different each time we have communion during COVID times. However, the meaning is always the same.
The message today was “My Hope is in You Lord.” Scriptures read were Psalm 125 and Proverbs 22:1-2, 8-9 and 22-23.
People all over the world are dealing with trials and tribulations. God never said he would prevent them from happening. He did say, however, that his plans are for us to prosper and not to harm us. No matter how good our imaginations are, we cannot begin to understand what God has planned for us.
Our hope needs to remain in him and not in the people and things around us or this world. Spend time with God each day. It doesn't have to be perfect. It just needs to be part of an ongoing relationship. This will help you find hope and joy even during difficult times.
Next week we will welcome lay leader Tracie Wright. Email us for the Zoom link, watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com.
— Robin Genetti
