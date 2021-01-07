Happy New Year! May this message find you and yours healthy and safe. Traditionally, the coming of a new year is a time to reflect on the prior year. What a year it has been. Have you made resolutions? Do you find it hard to keep your resolutions? Be kind to yourself if you are not immediately successful. There is a lot going on in your life, your community and the world.
We will be making some changes beginning with our worship service time. It will be at 9:30 a.m. starting in January. Until COVID guidelines change, we will continue to meet via Zoom. You can find our meeting information on our Facebook page. If you would prefer, email watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com with a request for the link.
Our topic this Sunday will be new beginnings. We will also be celebrating communion. Have something to eat and drink if you would like to partake with us. All are welcome.
— Robin Genetti
