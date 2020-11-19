This week we are talking about the parable of the talents from Matthew 25, so this is for all of you investors out there.
The parable of the talents is a story Jesus tells about a master who gives his servants some cash and sends them out into the world. Two of his servants invest their money and come back with more, while the last buries it in the ground and does not earn anything.
The message Jesus conveys is that we need to invest our faith in others, much like the servants who invested their masters’ money. If you invest faith you will get a return, but if we choose to hoard our faith like the last servant we gain nothing.
Jesus tells us if we simply hoard God’s love, or fail to give others the opportunity to experience that love, we are failing to be good servants of God.
There are many ways in which we can share God’s love and not all involve bringing folks to church. When we support and love one another, and give others the opportunity to do the same, we are actively engaging in building a better world.
So we should be asking ourselves, are we doing enough to invest the love God gives us? Do our communities have issues of poverty, racial injustice, gender and LGBTQ discrimination? Are we giving others the opportunity to let their light shine among us? Think and be critical about that. Because we know we are living in a world that can be doing better at letting God’s love into the world.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.