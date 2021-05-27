We welcomed Rev. Roger Brown to share a message with us on Pentecost Sunday, the 50th day after Easter. Our attendees wore red as a reminder of the tongues of fire. The message today was “Listen for the Spirit and Follow.” The scripture was Acts 2:1-21.
During Shavuot, Peter was with the other disciples. A crowd gathered in and outside of town during the festival. The pilgrims came from many different nations. The spirit came with the sound of a violent wind. Tongues of fire rested on each one of them. They were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages as the spirit enabled them.
The crowds gathered around and were perplexed as to how they were able to hear the message in their own language or tongue. Peter reminded them of what the prophet Joel said and they were amazed.
The ideal church would be a gathering of people from various backgrounds. Language may be an obstacle to humans but it is not for God and the Holy Spirit. God is amazing every day.
Next Sunday, Rev. Marjorie MacNeill will join us. If you would like information about our Zoom service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
