In Matthew 21 we see Jesus being tested by the temple priests. He tells a story about two sons who are asked to do a job by their father. The first refuses his father but comes around and does the job. The second accepted his father but never did the job.
Jesus tells this story as a refute of the temple leaders. Are you really doing God’s work?
This debate was something that took place before a crowd and in many ways we see the mood of the people also had a roll to play here. This debate was a test in many ways. Jesus was offering the priests a chance to understand him and change. The problem was that the priests were not interested in listening to Jesus, they just wanted to prove him wrong, and so people had to choose who spoke for God?
This Sunday we will be talking about testing God and God testing us. Interestingly enough we will also be talking about the power of debate. How it is important to have different opinions and ideas, but it is also important to listen and work together even if we do not agree.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
