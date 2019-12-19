On the third Sunday in Advent we talked about joy. There are many things in life that can bring joy to us, but Christianity is an attempt to take joy in those things that bring us closer to God.
We are told joys that only serve ourselves are not the true joy of God. It is when we share those things that give us joy that we are better able to understand it.
Luke 1 refers to the joy of God in terms of the rich and the poor. “God has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly; God has filled the hungry with good things, and sent the rich away empty” (1:52-53).
During this time of Advent we are encouraged to reflect upon the things that make us happy in life. Perhaps there are others we know who also would find joy in those things. After all, Baby Yoda would not have gotten so big so fast if people did not enjoy sharing joyous things. And, in sharing those things that bring us joy we can become closer to one another.
For those of us who are rich in joy, think of how you can share that joy with others who have less. For those who are searching for joy, know that God has filled the world with enough to bless all of us.
Join us on Christmas Eve for hot chocolate and cookies at 8:15 p.m. The worship service will follow at 9 p.m.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas