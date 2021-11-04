Kathy Wilder joined us to share God’s word this week. The Scripture readings were John 15:5-17, Psalms 104:31-35 and 1 Corinthians 2:9-16. Her message was titled “One essential thing.”
When Jesus left us, he left us with the gift of the Holy Spirit. Anyone who believes that Jesus Christ is Lord has the Holy Spirit within them. Giving up our own will and being obedient to what he is calling us to do is difficult. However, his spirit will empower you to do the things he has planned just for you.
If you would like the Zoom link to our service email us or go to our Facebook page. Zoom is not always available to use due to lack of internet at the church. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
