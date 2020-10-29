Why do you go to church? This is a question I have been asking myself my whole life.
Church for me could not just be a family tradition, I needed to get something out of it.
Our reading this week is from 1 Thessalonians 2, where Paul talks about why he goes to church — to learn how to be a good person.
I think most people think of themselves as good, but the Bible tells us that to be a good person we also have to be good to others. Many of us think that we can do this by ourselves, but Christians believe that Jesus called us together because learning how to be good is hard, and because one of the things he showed us is that it is easier to learn the goodness of God when we invite a lot of people who are different from us to be a part of our faith family. If we learn with others how to love others, we can share that love with everyone in the world.
That is the reason I go to church.
Worship live on Facebook, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
