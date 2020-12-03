On Sunday, we will be talking about Mark 13, also known as Jesus’ little apocalypse. In this Jesus foretells the end of the world, but I tend to read that as Jesus talking about the end of the world as we know it. He was particularly upset about a world where those at the top hoard all of the world’s wealth while those at the bottom scramble to get by.
In Mark 13, Jesus tells us of a time where the upholders of greed and hate will be defeated and when God’s love will be the standards for which we do things. Jesus tells us to be ready for this day; he tells us it is coming.
This is why I think we need to look at Jesus’ apocalypse not as a forecast of the future, but rather as a call from Jesus to get to work! One could say he is telling us to be ready to help make a difference.
When Jesus calls us he is calling us all to put an end to this world where we are only thinking about ourselves, and to do what the holidays are all about, remembering that we live in a world with others.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
