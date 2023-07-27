We will be holding our service on the Waterville Town Green on July 30 at 9:30 a.m. The message will be “Hidden in Plain Sight” with lay leader Robin Genetti.
Following the service at 11 a.m. we will be hosting a free ice cream sundaes event on the green for our community. Come join us for a time to laugh, visit and enjoy a sweet treat together.
