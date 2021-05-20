We welcomed Jeanne Zammataro to be with us for worship. She is a licensed minister with United Church of Christ from South Londonderry. The message today was “The Good News of the Resurrection,” and was based on Matthew 28:1-7 and 16-20.
The seventh and last Sunday in Easter is as important as Easter Sunday itself. It is a reminder that the resurrection is so much more than simply Christ rising again. It is a call for us to continue his work. After the resurrection, Jesus sent a message to his disciples telling them to hasten themselves to Galilee. This is where Jesus conducted most of his ministry and where they needed to continue his work.
The empty tomb is an offer to all of us to begin again. It is at this time that we receive the great commissioning. We are to do what Jesus asked, saying “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
Next Sunday Rev. Roger Brown will join us. Need information about our service. Email us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page.
— Robin Genetti
