Rev. Debbie Ingram was back with us Sunday. The Bible passage from Matthew 7:7-12 was the basis of the message — ask and it will be given; seek and you shall find; knock and the door will be opened to you.
When you go to God in prayer, you need to simply ask for what you need. There is no need to bargain. Go directly to the parent. There is no magic involved, no trickery, no middleman and there is no need for an exchange — if you do this, I will do that. Be simple in your request. God wants us to ask.
Next week we welcome Rev. Ann Larson. If you would like the Zoom link, email or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
