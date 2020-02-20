How do we talk about God's love? This is something that Christians need to think more about.
It feels like Christianity has become a little too complacent in how we speak about God’s love to our communities. I do believe that God’s love is absolute, all encompassing, all forgiving, but human words have never been able to fully capture the true nature of what God’s love should look like.
In Matthew 5:21 Jesus tells us that it is not enough to behave like we love our brothers and sisters, if good behavior does not stem from a place of love it is not the full love of God. This is a good message, but today we struggle with the language Jesus used to speak to his followers.
“If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away; it is better for you to lose one of your members than for your whole body to be thrown into hell. And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away; it is better for you to lose one of your members than for your whole body to go into hell.” (Matthew 5:29-30)
If we do not address the root causes of our hate we cannot overcome our hate; do we hear that message when Jesus is talking about ripping out eyes and cutting off hands? Jesus was talking to his congregation 2,000 years ago. In the first century this was language that shared the message Jesus wanted people to hear, but how do religious communities share that same message in 2020 in a way that people can understand?
Jesus’s message of love does not change, but our understanding of his language does. If we are to share the message of Christ in a way that people can understand we need to change our language so that people can hear it.
Join us for an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.
— Rev. Devon Thomas