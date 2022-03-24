Rev. Debbie Ingram joined us for worship. Her sermon was “More Power to You.” The Scripture was Ephesians 3:14-21. Ingram spoke about how Paul wrote letters to many groups over time. He tried to explain that true wealth comes from the Lord.
With the Holy Spirit in our inner being and Jesus Christ in our heart the love of the Lord becomes more evident. Together with other holy people we can display that this love surpasses knowledge. When we experience the fulness of God that is the true sign of wealth.
Rev. Barbara Purinton will be with us next Sunday. All are welcome. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather issues or illness.
If you are looking for an organization that is giving 100 percent of donations received to Ukraine, try United Methodist Committee on Relief. (umcmission.org)
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
