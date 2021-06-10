We welcomed Rev. Mary Brownlow to share God’s message with us this communion Sunday. Her message was “Taking Steps Forward.” The scriptures read were 2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1 and Matthew 11:15-19.
Did Jesus dance? We aren’t sure but he had many opportunities to do so. Psalm 149 and 150 might give some insight into why he probably did. Now that we are moving out of the pandemic we will be able to dance and shake hands again soon.
Our inner nature should be looking forward to what is eternal instead of our temporary affliction and troubles we have faced and will face. Do not lose heart.
Compassion and integrity should be part of your dance. Allow yourself to be moved by the missteps of others and live in empathy for their suffering.
Next Sunday lay servant Tim Hess will join us. If you would like information about our Zoom service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.