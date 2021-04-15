We are still in the season of Easter. I had the great joy and privilege of sharing a message with the congregation. The scripture for the day’s message was doubt. (John 20:19-31 and 1 John 1:1-2:2)
Poor Doubting Thomas, as he will forever be known, is always a topic of discussion during Easter. We don’t know very much about Thomas except the fact that he was not in the room when Jesus appeared to the others on Easter evening.
The doors were locked and the windows were probably closed and locked too. The followers, we don’t know how many, were gathered together in fear of the Jews.
When they told Thomas what had happened, he did not believe them. It is amazing to me that someone who was there during the events that preceded Jesus’ resurrection could have any doubt. Do we also have doubts in things that we cannot see?
Jesus returned to prove to Thomas it was real. Jesus doesn’t like it when we try to lock him out and act like we don’t see him. But he is persistent. In our darkness he appears in the light and says, “Peace be with you.”
Next Sunday our former member (and my son), Pastor Christopher Genetti will be with us from California via Zoom.
We will also have the gift of live music provided by Donna Rasmussen. More on our Facebook page.
— Robin Genetti
