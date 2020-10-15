This week we will look at the parable of the wedding banquet, Matthew 22:1-14. This story follows along the same line as Jesus’s other temple parables; he chastises the priests and pharisees for being out of touch with God and he speaks about how the banquet of God is open for all people.
However, Jesus also tells us of one person who showed up to the party without wedding robes. This angers God and this guest is thrown out of the party.
This Sunday we will ask, what is appropriate clothing to wear in heaven? I will admit that this is not a question I have an answer to. I am confused as to why God was so concerned about this one person’s clothing; why does it matter when they were willing to show up to the wedding when so many others did not?
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.