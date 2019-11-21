In 2 Thessalonians, Paul tells us not to live in idleness but to try and imitate the example of Christ. In this we need to understand that the work we do is not perfect, rather we are literally faking it until we make it. This is Christian living. We keep trying until we get it right.
How then do we know if the work we are doing for God is wrong or right? Jesus gives us this answer in Matthew 22. Love is the test that we grade our work by. Are you helping to bring love into the world? Then you are probably doing God’s good work. Are you bringing hate into the world? Well, stop doing that.
Our worship service is at 4 p.m. on Sunday. All are welcome.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas